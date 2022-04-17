MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Stake Decreased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 13.4% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 401.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 15.2% during the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 64,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,448,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSM. Zacks Investment Research raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.17.

In other news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 31,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $2,720,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 15,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total transaction of $1,275,032.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MSM opened at $85.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.06. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.20 and a 1 year high of $96.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.37.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.03 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

