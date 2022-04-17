Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stock Holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 9.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 133,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,011,000 after buying an additional 11,173 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 4.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,703,000 after purchasing an additional 8,520 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 51.5% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 4,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 9.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LGIH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on LGI Homes from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BTIG Research lowered LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut LGI Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on LGI Homes in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.50.

In other news, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 16,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total value of $1,990,583.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 32,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total value of $3,910,011.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,472 shares of company stock valued at $6,362,633. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $90.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 14.86. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.13 and a 1 year high of $188.00.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by ($0.09). LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The firm had revenue of $801.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 17.19 EPS for the current year.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

