Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 400 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,267 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 754,627 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,346,000 after purchasing an additional 407,330 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 229,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 246.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,945 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 9,212 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,846,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $250,000. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PWR. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $129.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. B. Riley raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.18.

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total value of $248,347.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $337,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,034 shares of company stock valued at $2,378,756 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PWR opened at $135.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of 40.34 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.80. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.40 and a 12-month high of $137.72.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 3.74%. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 8.36%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

