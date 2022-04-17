Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.31 Million Stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VSCO. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the third quarter worth about $5,364,000. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the third quarter worth about $539,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the third quarter worth about $1,039,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the third quarter worth about $3,054,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the third quarter worth about $3,070,000. Institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VSCO shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price objective (down from $76.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Monday, December 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $76.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.27.

VSCO opened at $49.10 on Friday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12-month low of $40.90 and a 12-month high of $76.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.60 and a 200-day moving average of $52.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Anne Sheehan sold 5,060 shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $261,146.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin P. Waters sold 75,303 shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total value of $3,495,565.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,020 shares of company stock valued at $3,891,262.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

