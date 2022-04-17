Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 114,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flowserve in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flowserve has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.57.

Shares of FLS stock opened at $35.71 on Friday. Flowserve Co. has a 12 month low of $28.15 and a 12 month high of $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.06.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). Flowserve had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $919.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.47%.

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

