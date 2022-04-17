Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 500 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ONE Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ONE Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 668.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in ONE Gas in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in ONE Gas in the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OGS opened at $89.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.09. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.52 and a 1-year high of $92.26.

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12. ONE Gas had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $593.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. ONE Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 64.42%.

Several research analysts have commented on OGS shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

In related news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $64,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

