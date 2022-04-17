Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 4,100 Shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,915 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Investors Bancorp were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISBC. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,546,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Investors Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,932,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Investors Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,283,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Investors Bancorp by 1,713.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,296,658 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $19,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Investors Bancorp by 180.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,889,321 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $28,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

ISBC stock opened at $13.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $17.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.93.

Investors Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ISBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $216.40 million for the quarter. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 31.87% and a return on equity of 11.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. This is a boost from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 48.12%.

In other news, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 100,000 shares of Investors Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Spengler sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $5,223,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,000,000 shares of company stock worth $16,901,272 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Investors Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.40.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various life insurance products.

