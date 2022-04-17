The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 350,000 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $12,610,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 10,833 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $378,938.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $34.39 on Friday. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.88 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.17.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $475.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HAIN has been the topic of several research reports. Consumer Edge upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho began coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

