Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Shares Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 4,862.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $160,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on GPI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Group 1 Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Group 1 Automotive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.60.

In related news, VP Michael David Jones sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.20, for a total value of $720,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 3,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.21, for a total value of $649,609.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,175,830 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPI opened at $161.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $178.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.06. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.00 and a 1 year high of $212.23.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $9.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.06 by $0.37. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.66 EPS. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 37.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 4.79%.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

