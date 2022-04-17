Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,589,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,239,000 after purchasing an additional 313,107 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,696,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,485,000 after buying an additional 2,042,998 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 4,877,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,996,000 after buying an additional 1,018,912 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 370.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,854,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,396,000 after buying an additional 3,035,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,998,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,480,000 after purchasing an additional 336,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $1,827,787.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $163,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CCL opened at $19.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $14.94 and a 1-year high of $31.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.73.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.50). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 268.65% and a negative return on equity of 56.97%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.79) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6142.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

CCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.

Carnival Co. & Profile (Get Rating)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

