Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 153.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 138,703 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 107.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,880,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,735,000 after buying an additional 974,350 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 307,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 12.2% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 169,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after buying an additional 18,448 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 5.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 100,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares during the period. 86.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DOC. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.43.

DOC stock opened at $17.64 on Friday. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $16.07 and a one year high of $19.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 46.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.86.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.14). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $116.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Physicians Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 242.11%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

