Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MLI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 222.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Mueller Industries by 273.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Mueller Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mueller Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of MLI opened at $53.15 on Friday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $63.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.89.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 40.26% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $956.36 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

In related news, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $142,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $110,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

