Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,000 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Avnet were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Avnet during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Avnet by 168.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Avnet by 163.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Avnet by 52.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Avnet by 8.6% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 21,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $907,601.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $328,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Avnet stock opened at $37.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.15. Avnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.71 and a 52 week high of $45.43.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Avnet from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avnet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

