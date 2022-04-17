Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 5.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 5.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 190,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,570,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SMPL opened at $43.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.88 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.04. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12 month low of $31.09 and a 12 month high of $43.85.

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Simply Good Foods from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised Simply Good Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.58.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

