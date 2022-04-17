Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,400 Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AJRD. Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 812.8% in the fourth quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 932,104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,585,000 after buying an additional 829,984 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1,514.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 474,044 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,644,000 after purchasing an additional 444,688 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC raised its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 1,046,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,555,000 after purchasing an additional 368,408 shares during the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1,005.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 334,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,587,000 after purchasing an additional 304,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,553,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $111,210,000 after purchasing an additional 284,312 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AJRD stock opened at $43.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.19 and a 200-day moving average of $41.93. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $35.47 and a one year high of $49.84.

Aerojet Rocketdyne ( NYSE:AJRD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.07). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 41.73%. The business had revenue of $589.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on AJRD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

