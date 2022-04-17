Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Stock Position Lessened by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter worth $274,000. David J Yvars Group acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 10.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. 98.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $73.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.23. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.87 and a 1 year high of $120.95.

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $396.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.00 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 9.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.36%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AEIS. StockNews.com upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp began coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

