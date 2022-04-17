Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 708 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 141.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,000,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,623,000 after purchasing an additional 586,356 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,522,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 118.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 408,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,607,000 after purchasing an additional 221,580 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 348,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,003,000 after purchasing an additional 140,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 171.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 339,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,062,000 after purchasing an additional 214,538 shares in the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $52.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12 month low of $48.82 and a 12 month high of $65.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.09. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.23.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 26.86%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.12%.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

