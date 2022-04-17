Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,193 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 95.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

ACIW opened at $27.49 on Friday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.93 and a 12-month high of $41.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.35.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $466.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. ACI Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

ACI Worldwide Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

