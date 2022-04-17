Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 6.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,290,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,935,000 after buying an additional 443,152 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,946,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,438,000 after acquiring an additional 67,978 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 16.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,803,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,844,000 after acquiring an additional 804,817 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,955,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,251,000 after acquiring an additional 118,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cushing Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 25.9% in the third quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 3,975,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,314,000 after acquiring an additional 817,027 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $8.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.16. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a twelve month low of $5.87 and a twelve month high of $11.52.

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $246.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.62 million. Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 104.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is -18.02%.

Several research firms recently commented on ETRN. UBS Group cut Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.54.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

