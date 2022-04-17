Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.32 Million Holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Sanderson Farms by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sanderson Farms by 5.5% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Sanderson Farms by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Sanderson Farms by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 5,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAFM has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sanderson Farms in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.29.

SAFM opened at $189.13 on Friday. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.34 and a 52-week high of $200.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.91.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $8.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 31.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

