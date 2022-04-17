Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Holdings in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) by 225.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,641 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LEGN. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 21.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 10,161 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Legend Biotech by 39.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. grew its position in Legend Biotech by 7.4% during the third quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. now owns 564,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,557,000 after buying an additional 38,734 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Legend Biotech by 1,268.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 104,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,307,000 after buying an additional 97,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC grew its position in Legend Biotech by 1.1% during the third quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 1,356,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,587,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Legend Biotech from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Legend Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays started coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Legend Biotech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

LEGN opened at $40.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.47. Legend Biotech Co. has a 12-month low of $25.40 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.88 and a beta of 0.16.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 131.45% and a negative net margin of 429.40%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Legend Biotech Co. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Legend Biotech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.