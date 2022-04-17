Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 903 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSA. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the third quarter worth $57,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 59.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSA. TheStreet cut shares of MSA Safety from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.86.

In other MSA Safety news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total transaction of $3,777,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSA opened at $126.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 268.94 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.55. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 12-month low of $126.22 and a 12-month high of $172.31.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $410.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.20 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 21.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 374.48%.

MSA Safety Company Profile (Get Rating)

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.