Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 71.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,827 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Globe Life by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Globe Life by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 73.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Globe Life alerts:

In related news, insider Steven Kelly Greer sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.53, for a total transaction of $1,811,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.84, for a total transaction of $419,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,957 shares of company stock worth $3,999,514 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life stock opened at $102.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.25. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.02. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.25 and a 1 year high of $108.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 8.39%. Globe Life’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 11.50%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.33.

Globe Life Profile (Get Rating)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.