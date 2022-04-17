Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $722,000 Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 43,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 107,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OZK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Bank OZK from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank OZK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Bank OZK from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of OZK stock opened at $40.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.56. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $51.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.71.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.19. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 48.78%. The firm had revenue of $296.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 27.74%.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

