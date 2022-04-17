Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Humana were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Astrantus Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth $603,000. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth $296,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Humana by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 37,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,436,000 after purchasing an additional 19,962 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Humana by 518.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,833,000 after purchasing an additional 10,544 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $460.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.94. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $351.20 and a 1-year high of $475.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $436.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $431.91.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.28 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.30) EPS. Analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 24.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.90%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HUM. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $528.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $486.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $410.00 to $436.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.55.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

