8,275 Shares in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth about $314,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth about $4,981,000. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth about $272,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth about $3,242,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MXL opened at $45.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.13, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.46. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.76 and a 12-month high of $77.89.

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. MaxLinear had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MXL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on MaxLinear from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Northland Securities upped their target price on MaxLinear from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on MaxLinear from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

In related news, VP William Torgerson sold 16,000 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total value of $898,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel A. Artusi sold 12,229 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total value of $794,273.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,959 shares of company stock worth $2,521,240. Company insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

