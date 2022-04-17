Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 776 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,427 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 776 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in HP were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in HP by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,726,268 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $620,505,000 after buying an additional 476,260 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in HP by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,708,669 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $511,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,822 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in HP by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,935,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $436,002,000 after purchasing an additional 960,865 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in HP by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,174,795 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $223,662,000 after purchasing an additional 883,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in HP by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,429,423 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $203,268,000 after purchasing an additional 71,426 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HPQ. StockNews.com downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays cut their target price on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.07.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $1,233,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Harvey Anderson sold 8,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $329,312.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 126,451 shares of company stock worth $4,540,867 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $37.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.00. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $41.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

