Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Welltower by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 476,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,882,000 after purchasing an additional 33,096 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Welltower by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Welltower by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 28,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,440,000 after buying an additional 7,073 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth $316,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Welltower by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 19,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Scotiabank raised Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Welltower from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.38.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $96.03 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.74 and a 52-week high of $99.43. The stock has a market cap of $43.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.12, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.00.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 312.82%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

