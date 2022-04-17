Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $627,000 Stake in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366,710 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,176 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in VEON were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEON. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of VEON by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 219,193 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 17,387 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of VEON by 773.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 333,358 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 295,179 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of VEON by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,621,996 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $92,639,000 after buying an additional 2,894,836 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of VEON by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,956,571 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,230,000 after buying an additional 1,829,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of VEON by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,858,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,025,000 after buying an additional 123,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEON stock opened at $0.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day moving average is $1.46. VEON Ltd. has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $2.38.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VEON. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, VEON has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.95.

About VEON

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

