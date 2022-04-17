Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Ball were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLL. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 1,357.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 117.9% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 1,025.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ball in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ball from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.71.

Shares of BLL stock opened at $87.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.50. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.95 and a fifty-two week high of $98.09.

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. Ball had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Ball’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

In other news, VP Nate C. Carey sold 8,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.90, for a total value of $786,939.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Betty J. Sapp purchased 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.55 per share, for a total transaction of $116,519.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 15,862 shares of company stock worth $1,381,499 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

