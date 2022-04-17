Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 84 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,406 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Stryker by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 545 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Stryker by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,119 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 4,050 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 32,240 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,621,000 after buying an additional 5,225 shares during the period. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 103,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,548,000 after buying an additional 10,026 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on SYK. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.00.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $261.70 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $236.09 and a 1-year high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $260.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $261.08. The company has a market capitalization of $98.84 billion, a PE ratio of 50.23, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 53.36%.

About Stryker (Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.