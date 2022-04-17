FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Stake Cut by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its position in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) by 79.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 54,995 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FORM. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FormFactor by 0.5% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 58,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Cim LLC grew its holdings in FormFactor by 6.6% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 6,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in FormFactor by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FormFactor by 2.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

FORM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on FormFactor from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. B. Riley lowered their target price on FormFactor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. CL King lifted their price target on FormFactor from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of FORM opened at $36.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 1.38. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.69 and a 1-year high of $50.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $205.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FormFactor news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 2,400 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $99,864.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

