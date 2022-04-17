Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $680,000 Stock Holdings in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 28,715 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.08% of Agenus worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Agenus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Agenus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Agenus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Agenus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

AGEN stock opened at $2.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $601.73 million, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.15. Agenus Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Agenus ( NASDAQ:AGEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $20.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agenus Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Agenus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Agenus from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agenus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

About Agenus (Get Rating)

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

