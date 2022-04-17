Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 99.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,595 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 496,855 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Workday were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WDAY. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in Workday by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,973,868 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,242,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,502 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Workday by 10,667.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 527,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,842,000 after buying an additional 522,700 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Workday by 180.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 727,462 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $181,785,000 after buying an additional 468,199 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,911,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $977,574,000 after buying an additional 448,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palestra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,062,335 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,467,000 after buying an additional 429,530 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on WDAY. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Workday from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.83.

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 209,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.52, for a total value of $50,007,387.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,395 shares in the company, valued at $24,900,295.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.95, for a total transaction of $887,165.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 231,597 shares of company stock valued at $55,407,953 over the last quarter. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $224.67 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.90 and a 52 week high of $307.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $56.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,246.70 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $232.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.99.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

