Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 706 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the third quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the third quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Clorox by 185.2% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $145.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The stock has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.01. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $127.02 and a 1 year high of $196.65.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). Clorox had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 86.36%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 233.17%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CLX shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $132.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Clorox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $162.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clorox in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $148.50.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

