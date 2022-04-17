Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $660,000 Stock Position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 59.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,530 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 20,081 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in PDC Energy by 31.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,819,379 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $86,220,000 after purchasing an additional 437,502 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 988,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $45,257,000 after buying an additional 35,918 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 26.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 975,119 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $46,211,000 after buying an additional 202,843 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 212.9% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 875,584 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $41,493,000 after buying an additional 595,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 15.9% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 798,923 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,861,000 after buying an additional 109,367 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PDCE opened at $77.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 2.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.87. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.17 and a 12 month high of $79.16.

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The energy producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $854.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.65 million. PDC Energy had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 31.34%. As a group, research analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 16.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 19.01%.

In other news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $58,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 3,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.68, for a total transaction of $226,186.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,383 shares of company stock worth $2,275,919 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.44.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

