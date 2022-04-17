Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 77.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,681 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.8% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.6% in the third quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.5% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monte Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $210.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $208.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.76. The company has a market cap of $89.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $155.78 and a 1 year high of $218.99.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.61%.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $94,449.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total value of $125,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,666 shares of company stock valued at $8,709,616. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CB shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Chubb from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.73.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

