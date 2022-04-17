Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 5,503 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 102.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,503 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 297,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,345,000 after purchasing an additional 10,050 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 30,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE increased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 33,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 11,063 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 96,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RBA opened at $55.61 on Friday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 52-week low of $48.65 and a 52-week high of $76.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.22). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $359.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RBA shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $82.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.17.

In related news, CEO Ann Fandozzi acquired 9,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.25 per share, for a total transaction of $499,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

