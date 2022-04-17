Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 305,888 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 98.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 305,888 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,504,000 after purchasing an additional 78,599 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 967,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,473,000 after purchasing an additional 155,964 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 67,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,049,000 after purchasing an additional 8,593 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $180.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $164.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $133.44 and a 52-week high of $184.92.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 46.26%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CEO J Patrick Gallagher, Jr. sold 30,317 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $4,636,378.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 7,500 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,215,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,217 shares of company stock valued at $20,447,149. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AJG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.17.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

