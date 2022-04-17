IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 99.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,404 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 403,124 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp raised its stake in IQVIA by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in IQVIA by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 86.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IQVIA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.29.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $238.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $231.00 and a 200 day moving average of $247.78. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.61 and a 12 month high of $285.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.17. IQVIA had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Company Profile (Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.