Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 40,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter worth about $39,000. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 9.6% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 11.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 26,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 39.0% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 93,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after buying an additional 26,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $54.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.78. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.53 and a 12 month high of $55.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.34, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 270.68%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MO. Royal Bank of Canada cut Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

