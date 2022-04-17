19,626 Shares in FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 19,626 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSBW. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in FS Bancorp by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 439,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,205,000 after acquiring an additional 217,505 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in FS Bancorp by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 312,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,809,000 after acquiring an additional 159,000 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its position in FS Bancorp by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 201,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,968,000 after acquiring an additional 101,878 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in FS Bancorp by 109.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 173,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,011,000 after acquiring an additional 90,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in FS Bancorp by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,204,000 after acquiring an additional 68,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on FSBW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on FS Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

In other news, Director Mark Tueffers sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $117,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 11.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FSBW opened at $30.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.18. FS Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.87 and a 52 week high of $36.85.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 27.94%. The business had revenue of $30.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that FS Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.60%.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

