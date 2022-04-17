Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $724,000 in HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 38,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in HBT Financial by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 860,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,374,000 after buying an additional 110,875 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in HBT Financial by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 408,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,355,000 after buying an additional 41,799 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in HBT Financial by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in HBT Financial by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 6,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in HBT Financial by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 95,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HBT opened at $18.31 on Friday. HBT Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $14.19 and a one year high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $530.62 million, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.51.

HBT Financial ( NASDAQ:HBT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. HBT Financial had a net margin of 33.99% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $42.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.41 million. On average, research analysts predict that HBT Financial, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is an increase from HBT Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. HBT Financial’s payout ratio is presently 31.68%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HBT Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

