Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $728,000 Holdings in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Quanterix were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QTRX. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Quanterix by 28.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanterix in the third quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Quanterix by 13.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 735,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,615,000 after purchasing an additional 85,382 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Quanterix in the third quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of Quanterix by 24.0% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 342,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,030,000 after purchasing an additional 66,130 shares during the last quarter. 82.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on QTRX shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Quanterix from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Quanterix from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Quanterix from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Quanterix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.60.

NASDAQ QTRX opened at $25.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $952.94 million, a PE ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 1.51. Quanterix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.70 and a fifty-two week high of $69.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.94.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $29.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.00 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 12.58% and a negative net margin of 52.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quanterix Co. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total transaction of $25,857.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 886,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,423,015.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 3,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total value of $100,952.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,470 shares of company stock valued at $480,924 in the last quarter. 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

