Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New $676,000 Investment in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 177,059 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter worth about $114,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 362.7% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,078 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter worth about $107,000. 13.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YPF Sociedad Anónima stock opened at $5.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -86.33 and a beta of 1.82. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $5.86.

YPF Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:YPF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a positive return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. Research analysts forecast that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

YPF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company's upstream operations consist of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

