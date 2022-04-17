Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes $730,000 Position in AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 147,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of AC Immune by 320.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in AC Immune by 569.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in AC Immune by 5,889.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in AC Immune in the third quarter worth $76,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in AC Immune in the third quarter worth $92,000. 24.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on ACIU. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of AC Immune in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com cut AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut AC Immune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on AC Immune from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

NASDAQ:ACIU opened at $3.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $324.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.84. AC Immune SA has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $12.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.03.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

