Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New $715,000 Investment in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.10% of i3 Verticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in i3 Verticals in the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 94,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 27,075 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 336,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,668,000 after purchasing an additional 65,861 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 231,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares during the last quarter. 61.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

i3 Verticals stock opened at $26.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $859.62 million, a PE ratio of -85.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $34.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.23 and a 200 day moving average of $23.90.

i3 Verticals ( NASDAQ:IIIV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $73.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.43 million. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research decreased their price target on i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on i3 Verticals from $24.50 to $26.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded i3 Verticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.90.

i3 Verticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.