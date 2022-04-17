Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Holdings in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,180 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 0.4% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 47,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LivePerson by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 45,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its holdings in LivePerson by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 6,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LPSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut LivePerson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on LivePerson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JP Morgan Cazenove cut LivePerson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Northland Securities lowered LivePerson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on LivePerson from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LivePerson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

In related news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 1,203 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $30,014.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,441.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 4,587 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $114,445.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,754 shares in the company, valued at $9,948,912.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,577 shares of company stock worth $807,191. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LPSN opened at $25.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. LivePerson, Inc. has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $68.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.78 and its 200-day moving average is $35.87.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $123.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.74 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 41.63% and a negative net margin of 26.61%. Analysts forecast that LivePerson, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

