Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $661,000 in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McGrath RentCorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGRC opened at $84.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.82. McGrath RentCorp has a 12-month low of $67.08 and a 12-month high of $88.90.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $175.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.51 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 14.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.455 dividend. This is an increase from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is currently 49.73%.

In other McGrath RentCorp news, VP Philip B. Hawkins sold 10,862 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $906,108.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

