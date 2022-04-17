Insider Selling: Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Director Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $314,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,788,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,074,864.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Karl Mr. Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

On Monday, March 28th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 35,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $437,850.00.

On Thursday, March 17th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total transaction of $378,600.00.

On Tuesday, February 15th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $392,100.00.

On Tuesday, January 25th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 25,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $300,250.00.

Accel Entertainment stock opened at $12.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $14.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accel Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACEL. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 8,995.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 63,418 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 13,291 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 8,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.93% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.